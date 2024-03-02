California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,659 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,637 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $26,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after acquiring an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after acquiring an additional 613,612 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after purchasing an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after purchasing an additional 407,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,110 shares of company stock worth $1,185,951 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AKAM opened at $110.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $111.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.06.

Read Our Latest Report on Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.