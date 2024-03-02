California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,966 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Albemarle worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ALB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.21.
Albemarle Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of ALB opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $263.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Albemarle Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 11.99%.
Albemarle Profile
Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.
