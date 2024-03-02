California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 34,391 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Ventas worth $25,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Ventas by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Ventas by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas by 421.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.21%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

