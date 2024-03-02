California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 35,499 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,156,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,499 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Weyerhaeuser worth $35,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WY. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $30,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 140,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WY shares. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.91 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.09%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

