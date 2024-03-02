California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,934 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $31,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 216.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 34,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,477,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 583.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total transaction of $1,578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $743.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.59. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $383.19 and a 12 month high of $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 22.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

