California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $25,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.4% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 179,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 56.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,202,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,358,000 after acquiring an additional 53,640 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter worth about $26,604,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 77,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $580,295.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,854 shares of company stock worth $2,945,471. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $124.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 230.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.73 and a 1 year high of $146.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.16 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 940.74%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

