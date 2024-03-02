Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) to Buy

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $105.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ITRI. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Itron from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Itron from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $91.20.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. Itron has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $577.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Itron had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total value of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,185.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $117,577.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,141 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,827.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $45,692.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,185.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Itron by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

