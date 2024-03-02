Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.
Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$98.69.
In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Insiders sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).
