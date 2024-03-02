Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.05 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$86.92. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$67.13 and a 12-month high of C$98.69.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total value of C$249,193.60. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Insiders sold a total of 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$101.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNQ

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.