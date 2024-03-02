Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.5 %

USAT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $464.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.25.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

