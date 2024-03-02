Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Trading Up 0.5 %
USAT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market cap of $464.15 million, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cantaloupe
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.