Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 28.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $63.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Tower Group LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 564.9% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

