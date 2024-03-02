CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Earnings Results

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($1.97), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.66 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 51.40% and a negative net margin of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. CareDx updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

CareDx Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNA opened at $12.01 on Friday. CareDx has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $621.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.77.

Get CareDx alerts:

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CareDx by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CareDx by 127.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the third quarter valued at about $81,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens upgraded CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareDx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CDNA

CareDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.