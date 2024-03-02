Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. Laurentian raised shares of Cargojet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from C$102.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$142.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$170.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.82.

Shares of CJT opened at C$112.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$125.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$118.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

