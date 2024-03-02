Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Carlyle Credit Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of CCIF stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. Carlyle Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.90.
Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,985,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $829,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000.
About Carlyle Credit Income Fund
Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
