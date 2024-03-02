Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 872.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,240 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.