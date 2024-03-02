Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRX. TheStreet lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 333,541 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,766.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,219,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,632,400 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,196,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 629,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 229,213 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.