Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $104,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.78.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,769 shares of company stock worth $14,509,306 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $336.89 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $337.77. The stock has a market cap of $168.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $305.25 and its 200-day moving average is $278.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

