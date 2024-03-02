Caxton Associates LP Acquires New Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 26,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,756 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,204,000 after purchasing an additional 153,558 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 77,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.12.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

RF stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $23.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

