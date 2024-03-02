Caxton Associates LP Buys 8,405 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 855,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,065,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,646 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $786,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 6.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 57.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after acquiring an additional 375,197 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

