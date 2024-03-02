Caxton Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.07% of Kelly Services worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Kelly Services by 21.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 5.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 107,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 24.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,458 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 880,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,491,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,135,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kelly Services Stock Up 0.4 %
Kelly Services stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.02. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $24.72.
Kelly Services Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kelly Services Company Profile
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
