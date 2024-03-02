Caxton Associates LP Has $285,000 Stock Position in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.09% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,431,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Overseas Shipholding Group

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,296 shares in the company, valued at $11,320,454.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 1.3 %

OSG opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $445.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 6th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Overseas Shipholding Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Overseas Shipholding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.68%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

