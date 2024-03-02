Caxton Associates LP Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Caxton Associates LP decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,708 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,748,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 85.5% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.50.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $198.67 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.66 and its 200 day moving average is $193.39. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

