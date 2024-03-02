Caxton Associates LP Has $426,000 Stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.12% of Zumiez worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 19.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Zumiez by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $17.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $23.68.

Zumiez Profile

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $216.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.58 million. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company also offers hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

