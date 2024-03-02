Caxton Associates LP Invests $418,000 in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in LendingClub by 251.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LendingClub by 189.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Up 1.2 %

LendingClub stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.98. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $7.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

