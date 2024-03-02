Caxton Associates LP Makes New $306,000 Investment in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 106,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 61.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,949,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,793,000 after buying an additional 741,748 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 2.1 %

PEAK opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.24 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.42.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

View Our Latest Report on PEAK

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.