Caxton Associates LP Makes New Investment in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 486,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 98,264 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 80,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,095 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3,686.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sanmina

In related news, Director Susan A. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $60,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Sanmina Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of SANM opened at $65.09 on Friday. Sanmina Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Further Reading

