Caxton Associates LP Purchases 206 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 100.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 850,545 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7,011.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 801,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 790,151 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after buying an additional 556,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 205.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,812,000 after buying an additional 548,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after buying an additional 539,539 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider William Herbert Chang sold 9,900 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $909,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,861,954.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doug Jones sold 28,216 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $2,252,201.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,994,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,718 shares of company stock worth $19,963,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI stock opened at $85.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $94.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.61.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.35 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.