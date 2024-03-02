Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Holdings in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,301,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,468,000 after purchasing an additional 321,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,409 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 23.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,832,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,087,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,063,000 after purchasing an additional 594,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,056,000 after buying an additional 195,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RITM opened at $10.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.15.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

