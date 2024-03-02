Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 579,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,406,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,231,000 after acquiring an additional 18,602 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 1st quarter valued at $10,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVLG shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLG opened at $47.67 on Friday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Covenant Logistics Group news, EVP Samuel F. Hough sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $206,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,295,193.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Ray Parker sold 55,000 shares of Covenant Logistics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $2,830,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,115,759.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,667 shares of company stock worth $6,078,403 over the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Stories

