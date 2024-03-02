Caxton Associates LP Raises Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 73,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 0.5 %

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $55.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 239.67% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

