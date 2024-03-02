Caxton Associates LP Reduces Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Caxton Associates LP reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $345.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

