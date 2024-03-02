Caxton Associates LP Sells 62,770 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Caxton Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 219,916 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,770 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Gevo were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gevo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 760,597 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 35,497 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Gevo by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 155,385 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,559 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 17,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Gevo

In related news, insider Andrew Shafer sold 24,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $30,722.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,914.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gevo Stock Performance

Gevo stock opened at $0.91 on Friday. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GEVO shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Gevo from $3.60 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gevo from $1.50 to $1.36 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Gevo Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

