Caxton Associates LP Takes $319,000 Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,045 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $876.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.26 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

