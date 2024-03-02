Caxton Associates LP Takes $491,000 Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Caxton Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Avanos Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 58.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 29,216 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avanos Medical by 50.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.32. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $173.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.43 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 8.76% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

