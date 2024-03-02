CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.38.

CCCS stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 2.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.33 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.61.

In other news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,119,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 781.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

