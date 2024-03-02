Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.00 and last traded at $47.06. 300,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 815,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 1,481.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,950,000 after buying an additional 10,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,107,000.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

