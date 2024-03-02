Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CELH. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Celsius news, CEO John Fieldly sold 9,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $848,134.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,715,421.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

