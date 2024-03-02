Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $99.00 at UBS Group

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $73.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.97.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH opened at $79.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.69. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $918,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 128,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $5,640,463.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,096,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,004,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 17,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $918,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,148 shares in the company, valued at $5,837,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Celsius by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,817,000 after buying an additional 195,167 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 201,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 131,742 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

