CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 39,304 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $12,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after purchasing an additional 276,333 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CF opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average is $79.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.35 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank cut shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

