Chardan Capital Increases VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Price Target to $13.00

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Chardan Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

VFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on VinFast Auto in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of VinFast Auto in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VFS opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. VinFast Auto has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VinFast Auto Ltd., an automotive manufacturer, engages in Automobiles and E-scooter related business in Vietnam and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses.

