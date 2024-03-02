Chariot (LON:CHAR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.26

Chariot Limited (LON:CHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.26 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.39 ($0.09), with a volume of 1914461 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.73 ($0.10).

The company has a market cap of £82.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -384.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.26.

In other Chariot news, insider Chris Zeal bought 113,921 shares of Chariot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.89 ($13,004.68). In other news, insider Julian Maurice- Williams purchased 101,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £10,111.20 ($12,824.96). Also, insider Chris Zeal purchased 113,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £10,252.89 ($13,004.68). Insiders purchased 790,715 shares of company stock worth $7,407,547 over the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chariot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and appraisal activities. The company operates through Transactional Gas and Transactional Power segments. The company holds interests in the Rissana offshore license that covers an area of approximately 8,489 square kilometers.

