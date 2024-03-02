Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Check-Cap Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ:CHEK opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Check-Cap has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $4.63.

Get Check-Cap alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Check-Cap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Check-Cap by 363.4% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Check-Cap during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Check-Cap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check-Cap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.