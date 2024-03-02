Chimerix’s (CMRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Chimerix’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CMRX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimerix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of CMRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.00. Chimerix has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. 44.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to improve and extend the lives of patients facing deadly diseases. Its pipeline products include ONC201 a program that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating tumors, which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and CMX521, a nucleoside analog antiviral drug candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) infection.

