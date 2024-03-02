Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,321,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after purchasing an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock worth $11,607,678 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $2,687.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,431.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,154.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

