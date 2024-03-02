Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $571.29.

Cintas stock opened at $628.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.79. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.28. Cintas has a 52-week low of $425.00 and a 52-week high of $636.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

