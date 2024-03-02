Citigroup Boosts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $61.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CBRL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $66.31 on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $66.31 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $62.69 and a 12-month high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,269 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.3% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

