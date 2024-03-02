ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
