ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLIR

ClearSign Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

NASDAQ CLIR opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. ClearSign Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLIR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.