CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CNX Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of CNX Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CNX

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CNX opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $14.36 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. CNX Resources had a net margin of 50.34% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $999.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CNX Resources will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in CNX Resources by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,758,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $220,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,250,000. State Street Corp raised its position in CNX Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,033,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,448,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $286,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CNX Resources by 2,477.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

(Get Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.