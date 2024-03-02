Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $7.00 on Friday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $7.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

About Codere Online Luxembourg

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.