Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $8.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Biosciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.43.

COGT opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 285.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target exon 17 mutations found within the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

