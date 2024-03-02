Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.
Cognyte Software Stock Performance
Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $521.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Cognyte Software Company Profile
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.
