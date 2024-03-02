Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of CGNT stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $521.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.33. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $79.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,234,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 605,165 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,231,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 48,011 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,047,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 218,294 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,482,000 after purchasing an additional 55,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,285,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 685,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.